Tennessee, BYU to meet at Neyland in 2019

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee football program announced dates for future games with Brigham Young University (BYU).

The first-ever game between the Vols and Cougars is slated for Sept. 7, 2019, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The second game of the series is scheduled for either Sept. 1 or 2, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. It will be the first time Tennessee has ever appeared in Utah.

The two schools have never met before on the gridiron. The BYU football program began competing as an independent in 2011. Over the past 30 seasons (1977-2016) BYU and Tennessee have each won 254 games, tied with Clemson for ninth among all FBS teams.