Supervision, food safety problems at West Knoxville Japanese restaurant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Japanese-style restaurant has the lowest health inspection score of the week. A number of critical issues regarding management supervision, food protection and food safety were noted in the inspection report.

Hibachi Factory, 1645 Downtown West Boulevard – Grade: 82

That’s a passing score, but risk factors were noted in the report.

When the inspector checked the temperatures of some food, he found they were too warm. Beef and shrimp were at 47 degrees and noodles at 46, but 41 and below is the correct cool temperature to slow the growth of bacteria.

The kitchen staff probably didn’t realize the temperatures were off because the inspector found no thermometer in the refrigerator. The inspector also noticed that chicken in the refrigerator missed its cooling target. It wasn’t being cooled rapidly enough to slow bacteria growth.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

Raw beef was found stored above prepared shrimp. You might do that at home with no second thought, but at restaurants, uncooked food should be stored below prepared food to prevent cross-contamination. You don’t want any of the bacteria-filled juices from the raw beef possibly spilling onto the cooked shrimp.

The inspector found frozen noodles being thawed at room temperature, about 72 degrees. That’s wrong. They should have been thawing in the refrigerator at 41 degrees.

The food slicer put away as being clean had not been sanitized and it still had food debris on it.

The inspector recommended that the manager at Hibachi Factory attend the health department’s free food safety class. A re-inspection is expected soon.

Top Scores of the Week:

Olive Garden, 10923 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Wendy’s, 8305 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Red Lobster, 8040 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Naples Italian, 5500 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Little Nicky’s New York Pizza, 8917 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 99

Subway, 9450 Northshore Drive – Grade: 98

Marco’s Pizza, 12552 Kingston Pike – Grade: 98

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 906 E. Emory Road – Grade: 98