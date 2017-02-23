Sevier County Humane Society one step closer to new location

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley on Thursday donated $100,000 to the Sevier County Humane Society. The Sevier County shelter is currently housing animals at the Sevier County Fairgrounds after the fire caused damage to their building.

“We have continued to operate with extended operating hours,” said Cheri Hagmeier with the Sevier County Humane Society. “We can see through the location that our adoptions have gone up. Like Martha said, we only have two dogs currently up for adoption.”

The money donated by HSTV will go towards building a new shelter in Pigeon Forge.

“This was a time when we could help by just telling their story,” said Amy Buttry with HSTV. “We basically just told everyone what happened and facilitated people to donate to their cause. We couldn’t be happier to do it.”

Hagmeier says the Sevier County Humane Society hopes to break ground on its new location off Dolly Parton Parkway this year.