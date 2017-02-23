Serial burglar convicted in Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County man prosecutors called a serial burglar was convicted Thursday on a number of charges.

Melvin Dwayne Dunn Jr., 46, was found guilty Thursday of 11 counts of burglary, evading arrest and possession of burglary tools. Prosecutors said between November 2014 and July 2015, he burglarized a number of businesses in Knox County including Mellow Mushroom in Farragut, Krystal on Strawberry Plains Pike, a credit union on Northshore Drive, a liquor store on Asheville Highway, a restaurant on Woodland Avenue and six different McDonald’s restaurants throughout the county.

Prosecutors said in many of the burglaries, Dunn would break in through an exterior cinder block wall or a drive-through window. He would then remove the safe and use a maul to beat the hinges off the safe. Dunn stole tens of thousands of dollars during his crime spree, District Attorney Charme Allen’s office said.

Dunn faces 12 years for each of his 11 burglary convictions. Because of his criminal history, Allen’s office will seek consecutive sentences. Dunn has 17 prior felony convictions in four counties for burglary, theft, vandalism, and escape.

Sentencing is set for April 7.