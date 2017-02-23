Man arrested in 2015 murder of Knoxville teen

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Jeffery Stokes (source: Knoxville Police Department)
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A suspect has been arrested in the 2015 shooting death of a Knoxville teenager.

Jeffery Stokes, 30, is charged with first degree murder and reckless endangerment in the death of Alan Johnson, 19. Stokes was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on Gaston Avenue. An indictment was obtained earlier this week.

Previous story: Family wants justice for teenager shot, killed in East Knoxville

Alan Johnson (source: family)
Johnson had just gotten off work on December 12, 2015, and was walking home when he was shot on E. 5th Avenue and Elmwood. Johnson is the nephew of SEEED Executive Director Stan Johnson. He said his nephew had just moved to Knoxville, hoping to get away from all the violence in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stokes is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

