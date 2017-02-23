KUB warns customers of scam calls

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Utilities Board is warning its customers of a recent scam in which a caller pretends to be with KUB and demands money to prevent utilities from being shut off.

KUB says the scammers use technology to mimic numbers similar to KUB’s on caller IDs. When a person calls that number back, they get a recording with the same prompts and messages KUB uses to further convince the caller they are communicating with KUB.

KUB says one red flag to look out for in any scam communication is if the caller requests payment via MoneyPaks, Green Dot cards, Money Grams or other prepaid credit card. KUB will never request payment in this form.

Another red flag is if the caller threatens shutoff within a specific time frame. KUB gives final notices on bills and pink door hangers, not by phone calls.

If you receive a scam call, you should hang up and call KUB at 524-2911.