Knoxville’s Back Door Tavern closes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – As far as dive bars go, Back Door Tavern, or “BDT” or “Toddy’s” as it is affectionately referred to, stands in a league of its own.

The small bar, located off Kingston Pike in Bearden, announced they were closing Thursday. Back Door Tavern has become a gathering place for everything from anniversary parties to sporting events.

“Nooo! Say it ain’t so!!! Love, love, love this bar. There will never be another BDT,” said the Back Door Tavern on their Facebook page.

Ted Cook and his Wife Cathy Cook have owned the bar for more than 30 years. Nicknamed “Joe Toddy,” Ted Cook played basketball for the University of Tennessee was best known for dominating the 1943 Southeastern Conference Tournament title game against Kentucky.

Toddy’s liquor store and tavern were opened by Ted Cook at what was then Knoxville city limits. Toddy’s Liquor Store, whcih moved to 4887 Kingston Pike in late 2007, is now owned by his older brother, John Cook.