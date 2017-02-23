Knoxville family depends on Affordable Care Act coverage

Related Coverage Knoxville town hall to discuss access to health care

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Spending time with her one-year-old daughter Sophie and three-year-old Sutton is a priority for Virginia Prater Day. She’s able to have some quality time moments at home because her office is just down the hall.

She and her husband own Prater Day Booking Agency. They represent musicians in 50 bands that tour all over the world.

“Most of them are on the West Coast and we kind of do all kinds of gigs,” said Virginia Prater Day.

She and her family are in a good place right now – steady work and so far, continued medical coverage under the Affordable Care Act. However, she worries about the ACA’s uncertain future because she knows what it’s like to go without coverage.

“I was of course kicked off my parents’ insurance at the age of 22. At the age of 24 I started having pretty bad health problems. Finally after thousands and thousands of dollars in testing, I found out that I had hypertension which is high blood pressure,” she said. “At the time, I couldn’t get insurance to save my life. It was a pre-existing condition.”

Somehow she survived several years without insurance, but it forced her to put off having a family.

“We wanted to have a child after we got married, and no insurance plan would even potentially offer us a maternity plan. So I mean I was extremely upset about that because we were like, the insurance companies are dictating when we can have a child.”

Then the ACA came along and for her, it was a godsend. She and her husband pay $1,200 a month for insurance through the Affordable Care Act because they’re self-employed. Prater Day wants to clear up misconceptions many have about the ACA.

“I’ve had this conversation a hundred times with friends and they’re very judgmental when I say that we’re on the ACA. And I’m like we didn’t have another option. It’s like I’m personally offending them that I’m on the ACA because they just assume that it’s very low income people who don’t want to pay a single dollar for it. And that is not the case at all,” she said.

Sophie and Sutton are scheduled for well checkups and annual shots in the coming months. Prater Day hopes that’s all they need as she waits for a resolution to the ACA coverage question.