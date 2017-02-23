Cable, internet service restored to Gatlinburg after fires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Crews have been working hard in Sevier County over the last few months to make sure that cable systems are back up and running after November’s wildfires.

Most of the city of Gatlinburg lost their cable and internet after the night of November 29. One of two Charter Communications plants in the area was serious damaged.

Previous story: Month after wildfires, some Gatlinburg residents still without cable, internet

“The whole town of Gatlinburg was completely out and we were trying just to get the town back on and then trying to get the people that were actually able to survive the fire, actually able to get their cable back on,” sand Michael Wilson with Charter.

Charter’s president says the city’s cable is now fully restored thanks to the hard work of their employees.