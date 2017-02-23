14 kilos of cocaine, heroin found inside Middle Tennessee storage unit

WKRN Published:
(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged after Metro detectives found 11 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of heroin and guns inside an Antioch storage unit.

Metro police said 45-year-old Walter Jones was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop for drugs and gun possession in east Nashville.

On Wednesday, detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at the unit reportedly rented to Jones at Public Storage on Cane Ridge Road.

Officers found nine bricks of cocaine, which weighed 10 kilograms, along with more bricks of heroin, weighing three kilograms, according to police.

Metro police said a black safe was also found in the storage unit, which contained two loaded handguns, another kilo of cocaine and smaller bags of cocaine and heroin.

Jones is a convicted felon with previous arrests in Davidson County, including a murder charge from 2002.

Jones was booked into the Metro jail and charged with drug possession, resisting arrest and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $642,500.

