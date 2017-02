BARBOURVILLE, KY. (WATE) – A man was shot in Knox County, Kentucky early Thursday morning.

Troopers received a report of a gunshot victim being transported to Knox County Hospital around 1:43 a.m. The victim claims Eddie Smith entered his residence on Caleb’s Creek and shot him.

Investigators found Smith near the residence and arrested him. He faces charges for assault, burglary and wanton endangerment. He is being held at the Knox County Jail.