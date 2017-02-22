Women in Jazz Jam Festival to wow audiences

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville’s Women in Jazz Jam Festival will take place in March.

Music lovers can listen to live music, poetry readings and more during the festival from March 10-12.

The Women in Jazz Jam Festival Band will perform at the Knoxville Museum of Art’s Alive After Five event on March 10 at 6 p.m.

There will be a family friendly event on March 11. There will be a free poetry reading and children’s jam session. Katy Free, Shayla McDaniel and The 5th Woman and Liz Brasher will perform at Scuffy City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.

Laura Theodore and local musicians will perform at The Red Piano Lounge on March 12 at 3 p.m. She is the host of the cooking show “Jazzy Vegetarian.”

For more information or tickets, visit KnoxTix.com or call 865-622-7174.