Whirlwinds Road Runners Club presents LEAP 5k and 1 Mile Kid’s Run

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Get ready to put on your running shoes for a fun event benefiting a great cause.

The Ladies of Charity L.E.A.P. 5K and 1 Mile Kid’s Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, May 6. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning near Calhoun’s on the River and runs west along Neyland Drive. WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the event, and anchor Kristin Farley will emcee the race. Following the event, a vendor expo and awards ceremony is to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Volunteer Landing.

For anyone interested in training for the race, Fleet Feet Knoxville, a sponsor of the event, hosts spring 5K training programs. Participation ranges from beginners to advanced runners. Their spring training programs begin on Tuesday, February 28, and will end with the L.E.A.P. 5K and 1 Mile Kid’s Run.

All proceeds from this event support the Ladies of Charity Emergency Assistance Program. Ladies of Charity enters its 75th year of providing financial assistance, food, clothing, new housing/apartment startup kits, and more to the community. In 2015, nearly 27,000 individuals were helped by this organization.

Registration for the race can be found here.