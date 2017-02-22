Tennessee’s offense sputters in 67-56 loss to Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee’s chances of remaining in the NCAA Tournament bubble has all but popped.

The Vols never led in a 67-56 loss to Vanderbilt Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. With the win, the Commodores winning streak in Knoxville reached three games, the highest mark since 1955-57.

Tennessee’s offense sputtered throughout the game, shooting 29 percent from the floor (18-62) and 18 percent from 3-point range (3-17). The Vols also converted just 17-26 free throws. Turnovers also proved costly, as the Vols had 10 compared to Vanderbilt’s five.

Robert Hubbs III led Tennessee with 16 points while Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams each added 11. Shembari Phillips was the next highest scorer with six points. Vanderbilt had four players in double figures as Jeff Roberson led with 15 points.

Tennessee turns to a two-game road trip beginning Saturday at 1 p.m. at South Carolina.