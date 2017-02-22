Tennessee bill’s nickname gets heat; Sponsor says it’ll change

Related Coverage Conservative group cancels speech by Yiannopoulos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill that would stop speeches from being canceled at public universities due to protests is getting some heat Tuesday.

Representative Mike Stewart wants the so-called Milo bill to be withdrawn.

“We in the state of Tennessee do not need to be naming bills after people, celebrating them, for promoting pedophilia, racism, negative behavior toward women,” said Stewart.

The bill is not actually about Milo Yiannopoulos but is in response to what happened at the University of California-Berkeley. The former Brietbart columnist was supposed to give a speech there, but protesters flooded the and things turned violent, so it was canceled.

The sponsor of the bill, Representative Martin Daniel, says he’s changing the nickname after video surfaced online of Yiannopoulos allegedly promoting pedophilia.

