TBI seeks to identify man near scene of fatal officer-involved shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking help from the public in locating and identifying a man captured in surveillance images near the scene of a fatal Metro officer-involved shooting.

TBI agents say the images indicate the man was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jocques Clemmons.

The man left the area on foot during the exchange between Clemmons and the officer, in which the officer shot and killed Clemmons.

“Agents would like to locate and speak with the man solely for the purpose of understanding his relationship to Clemmons and whether he possesses any information that may assist Agents in the ongoing case,” said a statement released to media.

The TBI began an independent investigation into the shooting on Feb. 16 at the request of District Attorney Gelnn Funk.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man pictured above or photographs, video, or additional details surrounding this incident should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

