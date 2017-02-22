Small Business Administration offers economic injury disaster loans

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

(WATE) – The United States Small Business Administration is offering economic injury disaster loans to business owners in certain areas.

The loan can help with necessary working capital until normal operations resume and provide up to $2 million for financial obligations. The loan amount is based on economic injury and the company’s financial needs, regardless of property damage.

To be eligible for the loan you must have a small business, small agricultural cooperative or a private nonprofit organization. Also, an applicant must not be able to obtain credit elsewhere. The SBA says a business can qualify for an EIDL and a physical disaster loan.

To apply for a loan, you must submit an application, and a signed and dated IRS Form 4506-T. For more information on disaster areas, visit the SBA’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s