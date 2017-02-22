Runner injured by spikes intentionally nailed along trail near Asheville

SPARTA, N.C. (WSPA) – In a bizarre discovery, police closed a portion of Pinnacle Park after they say someone intentionally nailed around 60 spikes into logs and tree roots along the trail.

Sylva Police Department said they discovered the spikes after a runner’s foot was impaled by a nail on February 11. Detective Doug Farmer said a second runner had a nail go through a shoe on the trail but wasn’t injured.

Pinnacle Park was closed Monday while law enforcement and members of the community searched for nails and spikes. Crews used leaf blowers and metal detectors to sweep around 18 miles of trails around the park.

The park reopened Tuesday. Officials are trying to make sure the trail is safe ahead of the Black Rock Summit race on March 18.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to help find the person who left the spikes behind. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sylva Police Department at (828) 586-2916.

