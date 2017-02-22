Rep. Diane Black hosts Medicare roundtable in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – U.S. Rep. Diane Black was in Knoxville on Wednesday to hear from seniors in the area about Medicare.

Black hosted a roundtable at the Cansler Family YMCA in East Knoxville to talk about the “Silver Sneakers” program, a free fitness program offered through Medicare Advantage.

The Y is one of the many gyms in the area offering it and has classes specifically designed to fit people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels.

“It gets them into a program that they feel comfortable, an activity level they feel comfortable with, but one that also helps them to stay emotionally and socially involved,” said Black.

Black says it’s important to see the program in action so she can defend the benefits of added Medicare programs in Washington.