KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Several lanes of Chapman Highway are closed after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday night.

The accident was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 6100 block near Linford. The Knoxville Police Department reports Chapman Highway is down to one lane in that area and is expected to reopen around 11 p.m.

The condition of the victim is not yet available. Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news and traffic updates.

Chapman Hwy at Linford is down to one lane northbound due to serious injury traffic crash investigation. Estimated reopen time: 11pm pic.twitter.com/38BZzIFAVa — Knoxville TN Police (@Knoxville_PD) February 23, 2017