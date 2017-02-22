Kroger ends double coupons, senior discounts

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Kroger is ending two of their discount programs.

Melissa Eads, a spokesperson with Kroger, said the last day “Senior Day’ and “Douple Coupons” will be offered is March 15. Eads said Wednesday the company lowered prices at their East Tennessee stores and as a result discontinued two of their smaller targeted discount programs.

“We want all customers to save every day, without regard to shopping day or time required to search out coupons,” said Eads. “These new lower prices on thousands of items throughout the store make the shopping experience easier and a great value for everyone.”

Any customer comments to Kroger may be sent through Kroger’s website or by calling 1-800-576-4377.