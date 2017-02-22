Knox County students learn importance of dental health

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – February is National Children’s Dental Health month and Knox County students are learning the importance of good dental hygiene. The Elgin Foundation worked with students at Sarah Moore Green-Magnet Academy Wednesday to provide free dental screenings and treatments for students.

“Every school where we work there are some kids who are in pain,” said Tim Rogers, Executive Vice President of the Elgin Foundation. “Our main goal is to find those kids and help them out with dental care, but our long-term goal is to help them learn better dental habits.

Students learned how to take care of their teeth and proper brushing techniques. Since the program began last year, more than 4,000 elementary-aged students have received free screenings.

