Home Depot filling 175 openings at Knoxville area stores

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Home Depot is hiring 175 people in the Knoxville area to fill openings at several of its stores.

The stores include its North Knoxville, Centerline and Maryville stores. The hiring event is part of a national hiring effort as Home Depot gears up for spring, it’s busiest season.

Job opportunities include cashier, sales, lot, freight and customer service positions. Home Depot employees are also eligible for tuition reimbursement and the company’s profit sharing program.

The hiring event is being held on Thursday, February 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buddy’s Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike. On-site interviews for permanent part-time and seasonal positions will be held. Candidates are asked to apply online prior to attending the event.

