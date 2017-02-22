Hawkins County man accused of beating wife for buying wrong beer

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Hawkins County man was charged after his wife says he beat her and held her at knife-point for buying the wrong type of beer.

Jeff Allen Worth, 44, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. He is also facing charges in Jefferson County for violation of probation.

Worth’s wife told Hawkins County deputies that when she returned home from the grocery store with the wrong brand of beer, her husband became enraged and starting beating her in the head with his fist. The deputy noted red marks on the right side of the woman’s face and egg size knots on the top of her head.

The woman said her husband refused to let her leave their home, which is located in the Pressmen’s Home community, just north of Rogersville. After some time had passed, she told deputies her husband held her at knifepoint and forced her to drive him to an ATM to get $70. Then she said he made her drop him off at Audrey’s Sports Bar in Newport.

After dropping off her husband, the woman said she went to a friend’s house in Newport and called 911. The woman received medical treatment, but refused transport to a hospital.