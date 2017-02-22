Blount Memorial Hospital eliminates 100 positions

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount Memorial Hospital is eliminating approximately 100 full-time employee positions in order to “rightsize” their workforce.

A spokesperson for the Blount Memorial Hospital said the hospital made the decision to eliminate the positions because of changes in the healthcare industry, as well as federal and state government decisions. They said the positions will be eliminated on April 15.

Over the last few months, hospital officials said they have been working to transition affected employees into other open positions within the system. Today, they said there are 40 people that will be impacted by the decision.

“As a health care organization, we must ensure our workforce meets the demands of the needs of our population,” says hospital CEO Don Heinemann. “Currently, we are at a point where the budgeted workforce and the activity of the medical economic environment, including payor activities, aren’t adding up and haven’t for a period of time. We have held out as long as we could in hopes that this would change, but this simply hasn’t been the case, which means we must make adjustments.”

Employees impacted by the change were given approximately eight weeks’ notices, according to the hospital. Those that do not qualify for open positions are being encouraged to apply for a transfer.

“We hope that employees who are currently in positions being eliminated may end up moving into other open positions in our organization, which is something we already are seeing happen,” Heinemann says.

The hospital currently has 2,450 employees.