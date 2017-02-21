Young Knoxville entrepreneurs pitch to panel of investors

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville students received the chance Tuesday night to take on the sharks.

Young entrepreneurs from Knox County middle and high schools have been working hard over the last year to solidify their company and product ideas that they are now presenting to a Shark Tank-style panel of investors.

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy teaches these kids how to start and own their own real business. West High School student Sophie Foster is working to solidify her clothing brand Stay Rosy that will upcycle or ad a little flair to consignment clothes.

“I hope that I’m able to get enough money to start up my business, make a few connections with people and just have a good time and learn from this, you know,” she said.

The winning team, Refugee Like Me, is taking home $1,000. Students John Cobb and Alexander Yarkhan worked together to make a connection between refugees, donors and community members through an online portal. They will soon get the chance to pitch their idea on a national level in New York.