Woman wanted, money stolen from Campbell Co. church member

JACKSBORO (WATE) – A woman is wanted in Campbell County after money and other personal items were stolen from a church member.

Alicia Marie York is wanted for theft under $500.

The report says members of Jacksboro United Methodist Church gave York money after being told she needed financial help.

One of the members drove York to a Super 8 Motel in Caryville on Christmas Eve. The driver says when she got home after dropping York off at the motel, she noticed that a bag was missing from her purse. The bag contained the victim’s driver’s license, debit card, checks and $130.

If anyone has information, contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446 or 423-562-8095.