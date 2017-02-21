Woman wanted, money stolen from Campbell Co. church member

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSBORO (WATE) – A woman is wanted in Campbell County after money and other personal items were stolen from a church member.

Alicia Marie York is wanted for theft under $500.

The report says members of Jacksboro United Methodist Church gave York money after being told she needed financial help.

One of the members drove York to a Super 8 Motel in Caryville on Christmas Eve. The driver says when she got home after dropping York off at the motel, she noticed that a bag was missing from her purse. The bag contained the victim’s driver’s license, debit card, checks and $130.

If anyone has information, contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446 or 423-562-8095.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s