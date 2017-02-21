WATE 6 On Your Side competes in Game on Against Cancer

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side is challenging others to join in the fun to raise money for cancer patients.

Game on Against Cancer will be a night of fun featuring billiards, air hockey, shuffleboard, darts, table tennis, corn hole and black jack. The event hosted by the Thompson Cancer Survival Center will be at Games and Things from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Participants can play against WATE’s Bo Williams, Tearsa Smith, Lori Tucker, Whitney Good, Ryan O’Donnell, Jennifer Webb, Gabriella Pagán, Marshall Hughes, Trent Magill, Matt Hinkin and Ken Weathers.

The proceeds will go to the Thompson Cancer Survival Center, which helps patients in financial need. Last year’s event raised $260,000.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at Games and Things, online or by calling 865-331-1227. To challenge a local celebrity, the cost is $20 extra.

