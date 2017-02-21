Voting begins for TDOT Dynamic Message Signs contest

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Voting has begun for the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Dynamic Message Signs contest.

Tennessee residents had the opportunity to create messages to help the department raise awareness on safety issues.

TDOT received over 2,000 entries and narrowed the choices down to 15 messages. The messages deal with driving, seat belt usage, impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving.

Residents can vote until March 7 by visiting: http://www.tn.gov/tdot/article/dms-contest. The winning messages will be announced the week afterward online.

Last year’s winning entries were: “Turn signals, the original instant messaging,” “Get the cell off your phone and drive,” “Practice safe text. Don’t do it while driving,” “You’re in Tennessee. Volunteer to drive safe” and “Ain’t nobody got time for a wreck. Slow it down.”

TDOT says 177 Dynamic Message Signs are in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville and some rural areas. The signs are used to report incidents, traffic, road conditions or Amber Alerts.

The department became the first in the nation to use the signs to report roadway fatality numbers.