University of Tennessee president delivers State of the University address

NASHVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro is delivering his second State of the University in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

The one-hour event starting at 4 p.m. Eastern is scheduled to include a “comprehensive assessment of the university’s recent achievements, challenges and positions on recent issues,” according to the university.

The program will also feature a presentation of the President’s Awards, set to recognize four employees for their contributions to the university.

The address is also being streamed online. Click here if you cannot view the stream above.