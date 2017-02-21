United Way using Knox County schools to organize community resources

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – United Way is working to use public schools in Knoxville as a kind of hub for organizing community resources called the “Community Schools Initiative.”

The first school to be part of the program was Pond Gap in 2010. They received significant funding and support from UT. United Way hosted a fact-finding tour in Cincinnati the next year, looking to expand to other schools. Over the next few years, the concept was adopted by Knox County Schools and Great Schools Partnership, the nonprofit foundation that supports Knox County Schools.

United Way is currently providing funding, but also advocating. The idea is to make the school a place of activity for students after the regular school day ends and also have people form outside the school to enrich the student’s experience. United Way says this provides an opportunity for students to benefit from resources outside the school and for people inside the school to benefit from the students.

People can get involved by contacting their community school coordinator:

  1. Beaumont Magnet Academy – Jill Akin
    jakin@greatschoolspartnership.com
    594.1272
  2. Christenberry Elementary – Tiffany Davidson
    tdavidson@greatschoolspartnership.com
    594.0331
  3. Dogwood Elementary – Adam Fritts
    afritts@greatschoolspartnership.com
    579.5677
  4. Green Magnet Academy – Quineka Moten
    qmoten@greatschoolspartnership.com
    594.1324
  5. Inskip Elementary (University of Tennessee Assisted Community School) – Blaine Sample
    ksample2@utk.edu
    689.1450
  6. Lonsdale Elementary – Kori Lautner
    klautner@greatschoolspartnership.com
    594.1330
  7. Northwest Middle – Liz Thacker
    lthacker@greatschoolspartnership.com
    594.1339
  8. Norwood Elementary – Jordan Frye
    jfrye@greatschoolspartnership.com
    689.1460
  9. Pond Gap Elementary (University of Tennessee Assisted Community School) – Karen Holst
    kholst1@utk.edu
    909.9040
  10. Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy – Jervece Steele
    jsteele@greatschoolspartnership.com
    594.8913
  11. South Knoxville Elementary – Mickayla Eldridge
    meldridge@greatschoolspartnership.com
    579.2100
  12. Vine Magnet Middle – Kendra Berry
    kberry@greatschoolspartnership.com
    594.4771
  13. West View Elementary – Susan Martin
    smartin@greatschoolspartnership.com
    594.4471

