United Way using Knox County schools to organize community resources

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – United Way is working to use public schools in Knoxville as a kind of hub for organizing community resources called the “Community Schools Initiative.”

The first school to be part of the program was Pond Gap in 2010. They received significant funding and support from UT. United Way hosted a fact-finding tour in Cincinnati the next year, looking to expand to other schools. Over the next few years, the concept was adopted by Knox County Schools and Great Schools Partnership, the nonprofit foundation that supports Knox County Schools.

United Way is currently providing funding, but also advocating. The idea is to make the school a place of activity for students after the regular school day ends and also have people form outside the school to enrich the student’s experience. United Way says this provides an opportunity for students to benefit from resources outside the school and for people inside the school to benefit from the students.

People can get involved by contacting their community school coordinator:

Beaumont Magnet Academy – Jill Akin

jakin@greatschoolspartnership.com

594.1272 Christenberry Elementary – Tiffany Davidson

tdavidson@greatschoolspartnership.com

594.0331 Dogwood Elementary – Adam Fritts

afritts@greatschoolspartnership.com

579.5677 Green Magnet Academy – Quineka Moten

qmoten@greatschoolspartnership.com

594.1324 Inskip Elementary (University of Tennessee Assisted Community School) – Blaine Sample

ksample2@utk.edu

689.1450 Lonsdale Elementary – Kori Lautner

klautner@greatschoolspartnership.com

594.1330 Northwest Middle – Liz Thacker

lthacker@greatschoolspartnership.com

594.1339 Norwood Elementary – Jordan Frye

jfrye@greatschoolspartnership.com

689.1460 Pond Gap Elementary (University of Tennessee Assisted Community School) – Karen Holst

kholst1@utk.edu

909.9040 Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy – Jervece Steele

jsteele@greatschoolspartnership.com

594.8913 South Knoxville Elementary – Mickayla Eldridge

meldridge@greatschoolspartnership.com

579.2100 Vine Magnet Middle – Kendra Berry

kberry@greatschoolspartnership.com

594.4771 West View Elementary – Susan Martin

smartin@greatschoolspartnership.com

594.4471