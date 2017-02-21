United Way using Knox County schools to organize community resources

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – United Way is working to use public schools in Knoxville as a kind of hub for organizing community resources called the “Community Schools Initiative.”
The first school to be part of the program was Pond Gap in 2010. They received significant funding and support from UT. United Way hosted a fact-finding tour in Cincinnati the next year, looking to expand to other schools. Over the next few years, the concept was adopted by Knox County Schools and Great Schools Partnership, the nonprofit foundation that supports Knox County Schools.
United Way is currently providing funding, but also advocating. The idea is to make the school a place of activity for students after the regular school day ends and also have people form outside the school to enrich the student’s experience. United Way says this provides an opportunity for students to benefit from resources outside the school and for people inside the school to benefit from the students.
People can get involved by contacting their community school coordinator:
- Beaumont Magnet Academy – Jill Akin
jakin@greatschoolspartnership.com
594.1272
- Christenberry Elementary – Tiffany Davidson
tdavidson@greatschoolspartnership.com
594.0331
- Dogwood Elementary – Adam Fritts
afritts@greatschoolspartnership.com
579.5677
- Green Magnet Academy – Quineka Moten
qmoten@greatschoolspartnership.com
594.1324
- Inskip Elementary (University of Tennessee Assisted Community School) – Blaine Sample
ksample2@utk.edu
689.1450
- Lonsdale Elementary – Kori Lautner
klautner@greatschoolspartnership.com
594.1330
- Northwest Middle – Liz Thacker
lthacker@greatschoolspartnership.com
594.1339
- Norwood Elementary – Jordan Frye
jfrye@greatschoolspartnership.com
689.1460
- Pond Gap Elementary (University of Tennessee Assisted Community School) – Karen Holst
kholst1@utk.edu
909.9040
- Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy – Jervece Steele
jsteele@greatschoolspartnership.com
594.8913
- South Knoxville Elementary – Mickayla Eldridge
meldridge@greatschoolspartnership.com
579.2100
- Vine Magnet Middle – Kendra Berry
kberry@greatschoolspartnership.com
594.4771
- West View Elementary – Susan Martin
smartin@greatschoolspartnership.com
594.4471