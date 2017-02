Related Coverage Ober Gatlinburg reopens ski slopes after warm weather

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Ober Gatblinburg is closing its slopes for the season.

The attraction announced Tuesday that the slopes will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The tubing will remain open until March 26. Ice skating and indoor activities will remain open, as well.

Ober Gatlinburg closed the slopes for a brief time during the season due to warm weather.