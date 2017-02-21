Norwood Elementary evacuated due to smell of gas

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Norwood Elementary School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a smell.

School officials say staff smelled something that seemed like gas at the school. Staff and students evacuated the building as a precaution. Knox County Schools maintenance officials came to the school and utility services were notified.

The school’s principal tells WATE 6 On Your Side that students are now back in the building. Some parents picked up their children.

