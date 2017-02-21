More child sex crimes being reported in Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Reports of child sex crimes are on the rise in Knox County according to experts who deal with these disturbing cases every day.

KPD Lt. Warren Hamlin with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit showed WATE 6 On Your Side a map showing the number of people in Tennessee who have uploaded or downloaded child pornography in the last 12 hours. The map was covered with points that he says represent hundreds of Tennesseans.

“Unfortunately, it’s not out of the norm. Ultimately, there are probably that many every 12 hours,” said Lt. Hamlin.

He says each time the images or videos are viewed, the child is re-victimized.

“Ultimately, those people are watching videos of crime scenes. There are children being raped,” said Lt. Hamlin.

He says in one month they have data showing more than 1,100 IP addresses in Tennessee possessing potential child pornography. Some of it is being filmed in Knox County.

“Our investigators and examiners see stuff every day that would make the average person sick. It makes us sick. It’s increasing. There’s more of it,” said Lt. Hamlin.

Lt. Hamlin says each year internet companies like Facebook, Snapchat or Google give law enforcement tips that users may be viewing child pornography. They get around 1,600 tips in Tennessee from internet companies each year. Lt. Hamlin says by law, these companies have to report signs of enticing a child or child pornography.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen says her office has three prosecutors dedicated only to child abuse cases and the majority are child sex crimes.

From 2010 to 2014, the DA’s office averaged 950 reports of child abuse each year. Tthat number went up in 2016 to 1,375 reports of child abuse with most of those being child sex crimes. General Allen says most victims are age six and younger. More victims are white and slightly more girls are abused than boys.

“It is prevalent. It is in our society. There’s no real way to pick a child molester. We’ve had ministers. We’ve had Boy Scout leaders,” said General Allen.

Childhelp Advocacy Center last year interviewed 743 possible child victims in their kid friendly building.

“Greater than 95 percent of all offenders are people known to the child and the family,” said director Pamela Dickey. “We are seeing an uptick in those cases and I think it’s because how the media is now talking about things like this and making it okay to talk about it.”

Being a victim can lead to lower self-esteem, depression or worse.

“Lots of these children have attempted suicide because of the trauma that they have been exposed to,” said General Allen.

Dickey says children are resilient. If they were victimized they need to get treatment. Talk to a counselor. With the proper care and therapy they can go on to lead normal, happy, healthy lives.

Sex crimes against children in Tennessee are not slowing down. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they’ve “certainly seen a rise, nationwide, in the number of exploitation cases involving children.”

Child care experts and law enforcement say there are things parents can do to help protect their children.

“Children make easy victims because they cannot speak for themselves. They may not be capable of understanding what’s happening,” said Dickey.

She wants parents to know that more than 95 percent of all offenders are friends or family.

“Someone you as a parent would trust sending your kids to the movies with or for a sleepover or on a team or someone at church,” said Dickey.

Dickey says parents must talk to their children about sexual abuse. Make a touching rule and talk about it.

“Your private parts, which belong just to you, are the parts your swimsuit covers. If anyone we like and love, anyone, even those we like and love want to touch or look at your private parts or ask them to do that with you, come let me know,” said Dickey.

She says if your child tells you abuse has occurred you should thank the child and report it.

General Allen says there are warning signs of sexual abuse.

“Most of these kids, it is a change in behavior, a withdrawn attitude you can notice in them. If a child is acting in a sexual manner that’s not common for a child of that age then that’s a sign because they’ve picked up that sexual activity from somewhere,” said General Allen.

Lt. Hamlin says parents must monitor what their kids do on their electronic devices, from games to social media.

“If your child doesn’t know that person, personally know them, they probably don’t need to be a friend with them on social media. If they are playing some game and they are playing it longer and longer and longer, and you notice they are chatting with people in the game, the potential is, there is someone out there on the other end who means harm,” said Lt. Hamlin.

The FBI also encourages parents to know what apps are on their child’s phone. They say know the person who your child is communicating with and limit their access to the internet.

The TBI says parents need to make sure kids use electronic devices that connect to the internet in a central location in the home. Parents need to monitor the websites children are using and talk their kids. Make sure they know to never communicate with strangers online.

More information for parents: