Middlesboro bicyclist dies after being hit by car

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police said a bicyclist that was hit by a car Tuesday morning was not equipped with a head light, tale light or reflectors.

Danny Bullock, 35, was riding south on US 25 E when he was struck by a 1990 Ford 150 driven by Justin Warwick 21, of Pineville, according to investigators. Kentucky State Police said the accident happened at around 6:29 a.m.

Police said multiple vehicles struck Bullock before he was pulled off of the road. He was pronounced dead by Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele.

The case is still under investigation.