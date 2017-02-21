Man injured in Crossville industrial accident

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A man was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center after an industrial accident.

Chris South, Assistant Deputy Chief with Crossville Fire Department, confirmed a man was injured at Masterbrand Cabinets facility in Crossville. He said a Life/Star helicopter transported the injured man.

No other information is available at this time. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew working on getting more information.

