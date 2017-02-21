Knoxville organization helps families in crisis

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The spotlight on Tuesday was on a special program that’s helping families who might be struggling to get back on their feet. It’s a resource that gives kids a safe place to go, keeping them out of foster care.

The Safe Families program works together with Child Protective Services and area churches to provide a temporary home for kids. Whether their parents are struggling with a financial situation, health problems or addiction, Safe Families will match that child to a home where they can stay until they can go back home.

“You have these temporary life situations, and I think that’s what this program is about, is to allow people like us to step in and bring the family back together. It’s been fantastic to be a part of,” said volunteer Blake Henry.

An event was held Tuesday to honor those who take part in the program. More than 60 couples and individuals are registered as host families in the Knoxville and Tri-Cities areas. The program’s director says they can always use more help. If you are interested in volunteering or donating, click here.