How to survive an IRS tax audit

Related Coverage 7 tax mistakes to avoid to reduce the odds of an audit

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Imagine you’re among the unlucky ones who opens the mailbox and finds a notice of an audit from the IRS. What do you do – panic or take a deep breath and calmly decide how to proceed?

The Internal Revenue Service is severely underfunded, which means the odds are low that your federal tax return will be audited. According to U.S. News & World Report, due to budget cuts, the agency’s capacity is the lowest it’s been in a decade. The chance of you being audited is under one percent on average, but soars to nearly 35 percent in the uppermost income brackets, according to a breakdown by the nonprofit Tax Foundation.

However, if you are among the unlucky ones to find a notice of audit, here’s what to do. After the shock wears off, reread the IRS letter to understand exactly what it says. Look for details explaining which aspects of your tax return are in question and which documents you need to provide.

Related: 7 tax mistakes to avoid to reduce the odds of an audit

If you filed your tax return yourself and you have a complete understanding of each item on your return, you should be able to make it through an audit without any trouble. If you hired a CPA to prepare your tax return, or if you did your own return but feel unequipped to face the IRS, get professional help.

Check with the tax adviser who prepared your taxes to see if representation during an audit is part of the service. If not, learn the cost of hiring representation. Not only does a tax preparer have a professional stake in their clients’ audits, they have the knowledge and expertise to easily identify the reason for an IRS exam.

Accountants often caution their clients not to respond directly to an IRS notice because that could create additional scrutiny. Schedule your appointment with an auditor as far in advance as possible, so you have plenty of time to prepare for the meeting.

If you need more time, just before the meeting date, ask for a postponement so you can continue your preparations. Be sure to get a response to your request in writing. However, when scheduling your meeting, hold it on neutral territory – at your tax adviser’s office, for example.

Begin immediately locating and organizing your tax returns for the year in question and pull out all supporting documentation. This enables you to see and gain command of the materials in question, fill in any gaps and familiarize yourself with the documents. Also, there are more subtle benefits. You’ll gain confidence from preparation and having command of your response. Being thoroughly prepared tells your auditor that you are diligent and respect the process.

Give the auditor exactly what was requested and nothing more. Answer the questions you are asked, and produce the documents requested. Do not bring to a meeting or offer to produce copies of other years’ tax returns, or any documents that are not named in the audit request. You do not want them opening up lines of questioning on other issues.

When you get the auditor’s report, you can call if you disagree with the findings or do not understand them. Haggling with the IRS auditor over how much tax you owe is not a winning strategy. Neither is pleading poverty. Instead, what you want to do is negotiate tax issues, for example, whether a certain deduction should be allowed.

If your efforts to discuss the findings don’t produce a satisfactory result, and you receive a Statutory Notice of Deficiency, you have the right to appeal and will have 90 days to make the appeal.