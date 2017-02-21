How to filter politics off your social media feed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not everyone is happy with the current political climate and many take to social media to express their displeasure.

Chances are, you have seen a political rant or two on social media that you disagree with. Now, there’s a way to filter through those political rants.

“People have very strong feelings about the way things occurred any the way things are going, I watch, but I tend to be my own filter,” said Steven Delfino of Springfield.

If you want to add a filter for social media, it’s called Social Fixer, and they claim to take politics out of your feed. With this filter on, you can check off a box that will sort through anything that has to do with the 2016 election or politics in 2017 in general, and it will then take them off your Facebook feed.

“Politics is politics, some people are done with all the politics and what’s going on. Everyone has a right to say what they want and feel, and I think it’s a good thing. Filters work in one way and they really upset people in another way,” said Greg Abdella of Holland.”

According to a study by the American Psychological Association, people are saying they are more stressed now than they have been in quite some time. Fifty-seven percent of Americans said that the political climate is a very significant source of stress.

How to use Social Fixer

Step one: Install social fixer – Visit Social Fixer’s homepage and install their plugin on your browser. It is available fore Firefox, Chrome and Safari.

Step two: Set your options – After installing, Social Fixer should automatically turn on and show up near the upper right section of your Facebook page. Click on the icon and then on Social Fixer Settings.

Under filters, select “Election/Politics 2017” by clicking the plus sign. It will remove any posts related to politics in 2017 from your Facebook news feed.

As of January 31st it blocks the following terms from your Facebook news feed:

