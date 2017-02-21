Free tax filing help available in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Community Action Committee is partnering with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to offer free tax help to people in Knoxville with low and moderate income levels.

The help is available through April 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays (in February only) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LT Ross Building, 2247 Western Avenue.

VITA volunteers are IRS certified and can prepare basic tax forms like the 1040 and 1040A, but they cannot prepare Schedule C, Schedule D and other more complicated forms.

Those interested should bring Social Security cards for all persons to be claimed, photo IDs for everyone filing, all W-2 and/or 1099 forms, form 1095-A if you or anyone on your return has health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace, last year’s property tax receipts, all interest paid (1098) and child care expenses, routing number and account numbers for direct deposit, and if available, copies of previous years’ returns. If filing jointly, both spouses need to be present to sign.

More online: KnoxCACVITA.org