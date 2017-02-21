Donnie Tyndall announces he is filing federal lawsuit against NCAA on Knoxville radio show

tyndall

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former University of Tennessee men’s basketball coach Donnie Tyndall is filing a federal lawsuit against the NCAA, according to his attorney, following his 10-year show cause penalty for orchestrating academic fraud while he worked at Southern Mississippi.

Attorney Don Jackson did not go into any details about the suit when he spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side Tuesday afternoon but said it would be filed in the next few days.

Tyndall told Craig Jenkins on Sports Page radio show 1180 WVLZ that there will be different parts to the suit, but slander and defamation will be a part of it. He said he thinks he will file the case in the spring or early summer.

Tyndall coached for Southern Miss for two seasons before leaving for Tennessee in 2014. He was fired after one season after his involvement in the Southern Miss violations came to light.

Previous story: Attorney: Donnie Tyndall’s 10-year show cause penalty upheld

 

