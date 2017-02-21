2 boys from Tellico Plains die in Georgia crash

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WATE) – Georgia State Police believe alcohol may be a factor in a car crash that killed two young boys and their mother’s fiance.

Brandon Hunt, 10, Black Hunt, 5, and Christopher “Butch” Rowles died after a car crash in Walker County Georgia on Saturday, according to WTVC. Police said Rowles drove off the road and hit a tree.

When emergency crews arrived they said Rowles was dead. His body had been thrown from the van. Blake and Brandon were trapped inside the vehicle.

Jonathan Woodard, a bystander, broke into the van to try to help them. Woodard said he couldn’t get the boys out of the van so he waited inside the crushed van with them.

Police said the two boys were in the back of the car without a seatbelt, car seat or booster seat. Georgia law requires children under 8 to be at least in a booster seat.

By the time first responders were able to pull Blake from the vehicle, police said he was already dead. Brandon was rushed to the hospital where he died hours later.

Investigators said they found a cooler full of beer in the van along with open beer cans. They are working to determine if Rowles had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash