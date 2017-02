KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three-star offensive lineman Oliver Lane of Gibbs High School tweeted out Monday that he received a scholarship offer from the University of Tennessee.

The offer comes after Lane was on campus for the Vols’ first junior day of the year. The 6’5, 280 pound junior also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Memphis and Northwestern.

Lane, who is from Corryton, said he was “extremely blessed” to receive the offer.

Extremely blessed to say I have received a offer to play football for the University of Tennessee