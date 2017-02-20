Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble kicks off 36th year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble is a professional modern dance company right here in Knoxville. All dancers in the ensemble are between ages nine to eighteen, and spend the year performing for the local community.

To kick off the 36th year, the Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble is opening its 2017 touring season at Knoxville’s Civic Auditorium on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Performances include an eclectic array of dances showcasing the work of ten different choreographers, as well as choreography from TCDE’s own directors.

In addition to performances in Knoxville throughout the year, dancers at TCDE also dedicate their spring break to perform for school children in under-served areas across Tennessee. The children are not only able to watch a live arts performance, but are also educated on dance history. This year, from March 13-17, TCDE will be performing in schools in Dickson, Houston, Linden, Fentress, Pickett, Grainger, Sevier, and Griffith counties.

Tickets to the season opener performances can be purchased at 865-584-9636. For more information, visit tcdedance.org.