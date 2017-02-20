Tennessean Hotel to host job fair

Related Coverage Downtown Knoxville luxury hotel opening in April

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville’s newest hotel, The Tennessean, is hosting a job fair just in time for its April opening.

The hotel is hiring more than 20 positions: part-time and full-time. Positions range from room attendants to restaurant manager.

Job seekers can submit applications and receive interviews at the fair February 21-25.

The fair will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grand Pavilion, 525 Henley Street, in Parlors 1-5. The event space is under the Holiday Inn Downtown.

For more information on available positions, visit Benchmark Careers’ website.

