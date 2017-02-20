Monday is ‘Love Your Pet Day!’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – On February 20, pet lovers observe National Love Your Pet Day.

The holiday is set aside to give extra attention to and pamper pets. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pet a special treat, take an extra long walk or give them more attention.

According to the Nature’s Recipe Love Your Pet Day National Survey, 26 percent of Americans consider their dog to be their best friend. Here are the top 5 reasons why American’s love their dogs:

My dog gives me unconditional love (57 percent)

My dog helps comfort me when I’m sad (45 percent)

My dog makes me look forward to coming home (33 percent)

My dog helps me be a more loving as a person (27 percent)

My dog teaches me to be more patient (26 percent)