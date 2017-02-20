Knoxville town hall to discuss access to health care



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lawmakers have vowed to either repeal, replace or repair the Affordable Care Act. Many people have questions about how that will impact their health insurance.

A non-partisan grassroots citizen’s coalition is hoping to answer some of those questions. The group has partnered with the city of Knoxville, Tennessee Healthcare Campaign and Knoxville League of Women Voters to hold a town hall.

The town hall is Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Whittle Springs Middle School. WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Lori Tucker will moderate the free discussion with a panel of area health care and policy experts.

“I encourage everyone to attend,” organizer Randy Kurth said. “Changes to the ACA will affect us all. Even if you do not get your insurance through Obamacare, the pending legislation will ultimately affect everyone’s insurance coverage and premiums, including Medicare.”

Kurth and his wife, Barbara Nicodermus, said they decided to organize the town hall for a very personal reason. Kurth was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. He had surgery in 2015 and finished seven weeks of radiation treatment a month ago.

Today, Kurth says his prognosis is good, but if his cancer returns and he doesn’t have health insurance he is worried it could bankrupt his family.

“Through the ACA and my health insurance is renewed every October, so every year we have to make decisions about our healthcare and the fact that there is so much indecision right now with what is going to happen with not only ACA policies, but people who have private insurance or Medicare,” said Kurth. “We were really curious just to contact our state legislatures and get some answers to some basic questions.”

Nicodermus said several of their family members depend on the healthcare marketplace for insurance. She is also worried her premiums may go up because of her age.

“I was really concerned about our future,” said Nicodermus. “Randy retired early because longevity isn’t great in his family and we were watching for the cancer, so now we’re just sitting here thinking ‘what is the future for healthcare and our family?'”

Kurth and Nicodermus decided to organize a town hall to address some of the issues they had. Stressing that the town hall is not a rally, Nicodermus said she hopes they can get questions answered in a calm concise and civil matter.

Organizers have reached out to U.S. Senators and House Representative, but to date, all have declined to attend.

Panelists includes:

Jerry Askew – Tennova Administrator

Carole Myers – UT College of Nursing

Michael Holtz – American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Matt Harris – UT Department of Economics

Richard Henighan – TN Health Care Campaign

Several Knoxville-area families will also share their first-person stories about the ACA’s effect on their lives, after which the panel will discuss the impact of the proposed repeal and replacement and answer questions from the public.