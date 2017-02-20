Knoxville man facing 1992 child rape charge released on bond

Related Coverage Knox County man to face child rape charge, 22 years after fleeing to Dubai

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County District Attorney’s Office is asking that a man facing a decades-old rape and sexual battery charge be held without bond.

John Shafighi’s attorney confirmed he was released on a $350,000 bond Thursday night. He is accused of raping a child under the age of 13 in 1992. U.S. Marshals said he fled to Dubai after posting bail.

Shafighi was arrested in May 2016 while passing through the airport in Atlanta. He was then extradited back to Knox County.

Previous story: Knox County man to face child rape charge, 22 years after fleeing to Dubai

Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen filed a motion Thursday to revoke Shafighi’s bond. Bond was granted on November 18, 2016 under the condition of house arrest. According to court documents, in setting the bond, the court considered the argument that the federal hold on Shaffighi would ensure his supervision by federal authorities.

Because Shafighi had a federal hold against him he was not eligible for Knox County pre-trial monitoring. However, on February 16, the United States federal government dropped charges against Shafighi citing lack of evidence. The Knox County District Attorney’s office is still pursuing child rape charges against Shafighi.

The Knox County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to hold Shafighi without bond, saying he is a “severe flight risk” who is not being monitored. However, Shafighi’s attorney, filed a second motion, arguing that the court should not revoke Shafighi’s bond, arguing that “no proof” he has done anything or will do anything to violate the court’s bond order.

A hearing was scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.