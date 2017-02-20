Knoxville fire captains honored for saving man’s finger

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A team of Knoxville fire captains were honored Monday for their commitment to keeping the community safe. They were named “Firefighters of the Quarter” for saving a man’s finger from being amputated.

The Knoxville Fire Department says the man was from out of town and just passing through when he stopped under the bridge at Magnolia Avenue to do some work on his truck. That’s when his finger got stuck.

The man called for help and first responders cut around the metal and took him to the hospital. Doctors say more had to be cut, so captains Cicil Risden, Jack Lay, Matt Beavers, Rusty Jenkins and Jacob Mason took him out to the parking lot to cut even more metal, working carefully to make sure they avoided his finger.

“A lot of calls that we go on, you know, they’re not that fortunate to be able to actually save something like that,” said Capt. Risden. “I think anybody that was on the rescue truck would have done the same thing. We just happened to be on shift that day.”

The man was able to make his way to his destination soon after.