Knoxville drivers spend 11 hours in traffic annually

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new traffic study says Knoxville drivers spent an average of 11.2 hours sitting in traffic last year, ranking at number 679 in the country.

The study done by INRIX analyzed 1,064 cities – 240 in the U.S. – across 38 countries. Los Angeles came in at the top where drivers spend more than 100 hours a year sitting in traffic.

Across the Volunteer State, the study shows Nashville drivers spend more than 33 hours sitting in traffic, placing it at the 23rd most in the country. Chattanooga is 424th, where drivers spend 18.2 hours in traffic.

You can read the full report on INRIX’s website.